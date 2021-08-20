Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Short Interest Up 16.1% in July

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the July 15th total of 3,230,000 shares. Approximately 9.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 315,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMTX opened at $21.22 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of -0.35.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 3,311.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 46,691 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $308,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $532,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Forma Therapeutics by 31.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FMTX shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Forma Therapeutics Company Profile

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

