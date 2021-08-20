Forterra (LON:FORT) Sets New 52-Week High at $330.00

Forterra plc (LON:FORT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.31) and last traded at GBX 323.50 ($4.23), with a volume of 186098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 312.50 ($4.08).

Several equities analysts recently commented on FORT shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Forterra in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Forterra from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Forterra from GBX 260 ($3.40) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Forterra from GBX 274 ($3.58) to GBX 307 ($4.01) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Forterra currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 291.89 ($3.81).

Get Forterra alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 287.46. The firm has a market cap of £733.96 million and a P/E ratio of 19.78.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is an increase from Forterra’s previous dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Forterra’s payout ratio is 0.18%.

About Forterra (LON:FORT)

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.