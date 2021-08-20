Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $809.71 Million

Analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) will report $809.71 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Fortinet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $807.00 million and the highest is $815.00 million. Fortinet posted sales of $651.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortinet will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fortinet.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTNT. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $297.00 to $324.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $295.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 95.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Fortinet has a 1-year low of $106.75 and a 1-year high of $309.79.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,947 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,058. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter worth $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 65.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

