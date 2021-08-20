Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stake Lowered by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,172 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,130 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,997 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Fortinet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,460,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Fortinet by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 21,510 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $517,000. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,857 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT opened at $295.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $264.92. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $309.79. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 95.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.05.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total transaction of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,338 shares in the company, valued at $718,070.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,947 shares of company stock worth $11,042,058 over the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

