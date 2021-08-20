Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

FOJCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortum Oyj presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

FOJCY traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58. Fortum Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.70 and a twelve month high of $6.00.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

