Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Given Buy Rating at Societe Generale

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FOJCY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOJCY traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.85. The company had a trading volume of 916 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.58.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

