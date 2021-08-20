Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $421.30 Million

Brokerages expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to post $421.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $419.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $424.80 million. Forward Air reported sales of $332.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Forward Air.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%.

FWRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

In related news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,260.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Forward Air by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,579,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Forward Air by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Forward Air by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWRD opened at $86.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Forward Air has a 12 month low of $53.28 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

