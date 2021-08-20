Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley trimmed its stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,486 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.44% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $9,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FCPT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 182.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 94,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 60,855 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $25,944,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

In related news, CAO Niccole Stewart sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $42,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,119.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCPT opened at $27.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.88.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.12). Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 43.74%. The company had revenue of $49.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Four Corners Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.19%.

FCPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded Four Corners Property Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.