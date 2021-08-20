Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,751 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.09% of FOX worth $19,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in FOX during the first quarter worth approximately $69,809,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,394,000 after buying an additional 1,240,510 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 28.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,828,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,235,000 after buying an additional 850,494 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 2,925.4% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 795,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,732,000 after buying an additional 769,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 20.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,658,000 after buying an additional 737,316 shares in the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.27.

FOX stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.93 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%. FOX’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. This represents a yield of 1.3%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

