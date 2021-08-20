Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $318.94 Million

Brokerages predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will announce $318.94 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $315.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $321.00 million. Fox Factory reported sales of $260.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 13.43%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FOXF. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist increased their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fox Factory currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOXF. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 17.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 33.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 1.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $146.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fox Factory has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $172.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.26.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

