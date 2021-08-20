Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Purchased by Cortland Associates Inc. MO

Cortland Associates Inc. MO boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Franco-Nevada accounts for 1.8% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned approximately 0.06% of Franco-Nevada worth $17,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2,605.7% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,722,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658,559 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 25.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,826,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $855,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,449 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 21.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,960,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $997,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,808 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 20.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,401,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $676,884,000 after acquiring an additional 926,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,980,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,125,145,000 after acquiring an additional 504,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.67.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.34. 767,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,563. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.61. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $105.62 and a 12 month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.28%.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

