Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Short Interest Update

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 665,100 shares, a decline of 15.2% from the July 15th total of 784,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 161,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:FELE traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,843. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $87.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.11%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $33,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.60, for a total transaction of $244,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,006.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,704 shares of company stock valued at $968,864 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $605,355,000 after purchasing an additional 218,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,675,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $376,900,000 after acquiring an additional 61,713 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,577,000 after acquiring an additional 218,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,280,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,881,000 after purchasing an additional 81,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,215,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.