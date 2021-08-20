Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Frank’s International’s earnings. Frank’s International posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Frank’s International will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Frank’s International.

Get Frank's International alerts:

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Frank’s International had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. Frank’s International’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Frank’s International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of Frank’s International stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,291. The stock has a market cap of $612.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.92. Frank’s International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.44.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,548,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after buying an additional 782,823 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Frank’s International by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 16,544,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,131,000 after buying an additional 741,253 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Frank’s International by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,857,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,094,000 after buying an additional 1,875,566 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Frank’s International by 116.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,987,536 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,232,000 after buying an additional 4,844,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Frank’s International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,077,052 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after buying an additional 113,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.09% of the company’s stock.

About Frank’s International

Frank’s International NV engages in the provision of tubular services to oil and gas industries. It operates through the following four segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars and Cementing Equipment. The Tubular Running Services segment provides tubular services in international offshore markets and in several onshore international regions.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frank’s International (FI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frank's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frank's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.