Freicoin Price Down 56.1% Over Last Week (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One Freicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Freicoin has a total market cap of $395,828.80 and $66.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Freicoin has traded down 56.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000260 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,502,113 coins. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in . The Reddit community for Freicoin is https://reddit.com/r/freicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Freicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Freicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

