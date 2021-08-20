Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $118.58 Million

Equities analysts expect Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) to post sales of $118.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Freshpet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $116.70 million to $120.40 million. Freshpet reported sales of $84.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Freshpet will report full year sales of $445.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.65 million to $446.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $584.41 million, with estimates ranging from $578.00 million to $591.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Freshpet.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.79.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $1,360,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,640,075.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.00, for a total transaction of $177,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,497 shares in the company, valued at $14,601,969. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,446 shares of company stock worth $5,045,255. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 74.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FRPT opened at $127.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.14 and a beta of 0.73. Freshpet has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $186.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.66.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.