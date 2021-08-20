Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 842 ($11.00). Fresnillo shares last traded at GBX 835.80 ($10.92), with a volume of 1,103,896 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRES. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,052.50 ($13.75).

Get Fresnillo alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 805.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is currently 0.24%.

Fresnillo Company Profile (LON:FRES)

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.