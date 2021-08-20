Friendz (FDZ) Market Cap Hits $635,471.62

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded up 31.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 20th. One Friendz coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Friendz has traded up 18.8% against the US dollar. Friendz has a total market cap of $635,471.62 and $129,024.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00058508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00014803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $411.64 or 0.00845687 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00048975 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002142 BTC.

About Friendz

Friendz is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 519,195,816 coins. The official website for Friendz is friendz.io . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

