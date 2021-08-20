FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $127.09

FRP Advisory Group plc (LON:FRP)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 127.09 ($1.66) and traded as low as GBX 119.50 ($1.56). FRP Advisory Group shares last traded at GBX 121 ($1.58), with a volume of 138,244 shares traded.

FRP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on FRP Advisory Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 127.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.39, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of £294.26 million and a P/E ratio of 21.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. This is a positive change from FRP Advisory Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. FRP Advisory Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.40%.

FRP Advisory Group Company Profile (LON:FRP)

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include restructuring and insolvency advisory, including corporate financial advisory, formal insolvency appointments, informal restructuring advisory, personal insolvency, and general advice to various stakeholders; corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, financial due diligence, capital raising, special situations M&A, and partial exits; and debt advisory services consisting of raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, asset based lending, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

