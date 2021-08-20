FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) vs. Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Financial Contrast

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) and Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares FRP and Bluegreen Vacations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FRP 130.43% 2.54% 1.74% Bluegreen Vacations 0.95% 1.27% 0.27%

FRP has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 2, indicating that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.2% of FRP shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.9% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of FRP shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FRP and Bluegreen Vacations’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FRP $23.58 million 22.85 $12.72 million N/A N/A Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 0.85 -$80.53 million ($2.82) -7.11

FRP has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bluegreen Vacations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for FRP and Bluegreen Vacations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FRP 0 0 0 0 N/A Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bluegreen Vacations has a consensus target price of $42.50, indicating a potential upside of 112.08%. Given Bluegreen Vacations’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bluegreen Vacations is more favorable than FRP.

FRP Company Profile

FRP Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area. The Development segment acquires, owns, entitles, and develops land to be used for income production via construction by the company of warehouse and offices for its Asset Management segment and other commercial, residential and mixed use projects through joint ventures or sales to third parties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns real estate predominately in Florida and Georgia that is leased to mining companies in exchange for royalty or land rental income. The Stabilized Joint Venture segment engages in leasing and management of a residential apartment building. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations. The BBX Capital Real Estate segment includes acquisition, development, construction, ownership, financing, and management of real estate and investments in real estate joint ventures. The Renin segment involves in the design, manufacture, and distribution of sliding doors, door systems and hardware, and home decor products and operates. The BBX Sweet Holdings segment engages in the ownership and management of operating businesses in the confectionery industry, including IT’SUGAR, Hoffman’s Chocolates, and Las Olas Confections and Snacks. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

