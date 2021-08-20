FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.85 Million

Wall Street analysts expect FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to report sales of $28.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for FS Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.20 million and the lowest is $28.50 million. FS Bancorp posted sales of $36.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS Bancorp will report full year sales of $119.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $119.00 million to $120.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $118.40 million, with estimates ranging from $116.00 million to $120.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FS Bancorp.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 30.63%. The firm had revenue of $29.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.85 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FSBW. Raymond James boosted their price target on FS Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

In other news, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $104,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret R. Piesik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $35,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSBW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after buying an additional 27,974 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 12,929 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 104,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FSBW opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $36.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.98. The company has a market cap of $276.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.47%.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

