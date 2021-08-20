FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) Trading Down 0.3%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR)’s share price fell 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.09 and last traded at $31.09. 2,372 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 46,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.17.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

