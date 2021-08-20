fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,632 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in fuboTV were worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 5,012.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of fuboTV by 748.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get fuboTV alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $25.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. fuboTV Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.26 and a 12 month high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FUBO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,960,098. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUBO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO).

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.