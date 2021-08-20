Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Short Interest Update

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,490,000 shares, a drop of 14.3% from the July 15th total of 5,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 787,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Approximately 24.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

In other news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $29,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $116,331.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,599 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,403. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 34,118 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 25.5% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 8,966 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 17,470 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,561,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLGT traded up $3.54 on Friday, reaching $91.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,744. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.28. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 789.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

