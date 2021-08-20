Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Gap Up to $11.02

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.02, but opened at $11.35. Full Truck Alliance shares last traded at $12.10, with a volume of 50,032 shares.

Several research firms recently commented on YMM. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target on the stock. China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.66.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,000,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $345,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,879,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,903,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,344,000. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

