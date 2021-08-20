Function X (FX) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. Function X has a total market cap of $86.00 million and $17.42 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001114 BTC on major exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,181.62 or 0.99911003 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00041007 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006320 BTC.
- Venus (XVS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00076561 BTC.
- StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010206 BTC.
- mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.
- Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000171 BTC.
- Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000544 BTC.
- Tranchess (CHESS) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004619 BTC.
About Function X
According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “
Function X Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Function X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Function X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.