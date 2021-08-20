Function X (FX) Trading 13.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded up 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 20th. Function X has a total market cap of $86.00 million and $17.42 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Function X has traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Function X coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001114 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,181.62 or 0.99911003 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00041007 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006320 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00076561 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00010206 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 51.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004619 BTC.

About Function X

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 393,853,031 coins and its circulating supply is 163,420,942 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Function X’s official website is functionx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

