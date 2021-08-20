Fundamenta Market Capitalization Achieves $402,550.52 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Fundamenta coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular exchanges. Fundamenta has a market capitalization of $402,550.52 and approximately $204,973.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Fundamenta has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002039 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00136514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $72.26 or 0.00147326 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003857 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49,035.63 or 0.99969027 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $447.22 or 0.00911741 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,266.05 or 0.06658509 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,632,207 coins and its circulating supply is 957,678 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

