Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Short Interest Update

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,100 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the July 15th total of 157,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 70,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fusion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $8.29. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,892. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17. The company has a market cap of $356.64 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of -0.17. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $13.89.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.24). As a group, analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Gannon purchased 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,149 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 90.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 36,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 154,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 30,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

