FY2021 EPS Estimates for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Lifted by Analyst

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for Analog Devices in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $6.42 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Analog Devices’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.40.

ADI opened at $166.79 on Friday. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $175.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Scott & Selber Inc. purchased a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at about $1,004,000. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,292,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 129,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,277,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Analog Devices news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.18, for a total transaction of $1,114,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,619,424.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $1,023,717.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,828 shares of company stock valued at $3,780,683. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

