FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lowe’s Companies in a report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the home improvement retailer will post earnings per share of $11.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.83 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LOW. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.46.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $202.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $192.89. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $215.22.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 394.11%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $418,413,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,458,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $257,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,029 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after acquiring an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,134,000 after acquiring an additional 855,801 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

