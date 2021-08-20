FY2023 EPS Estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Decreased by Analyst

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) – B. Riley dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst D. Day now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Shenandoah Telecommunications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

SHEN stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $61.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.40.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $18.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 680.00%.

In other news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $335,392.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 52.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.