G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $462.26 Million

Analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will post $462.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $463.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $460.80 million. G-III Apparel Group posted sales of $297.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) EPS.

GIII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.71.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.83. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,769 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in G-III Apparel Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 396,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after buying an additional 35,219 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,350 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 127,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

