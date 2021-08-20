Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.35 Million

Brokerages forecast that Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) will report $20.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Gaia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.11 million. Gaia posted sales of $17.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaia will report full year sales of $80.21 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $79.49 million to $80.92 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $93.82 million, with estimates ranging from $93.02 million to $94.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gaia.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the second quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the first quarter worth $98,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 209.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Gaia in the second quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 44.09% of the company’s stock.

GAIA opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $8.91 and a fifty-two week high of $15.06.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

