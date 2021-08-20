Gala 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $4.02 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, Gala has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Gala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gala has a market capitalization of $145.75 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00058536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00015154 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $407.63 or 0.00867888 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.52 or 0.00109689 BTC.

GALA is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. The official website for Gala is gala.games . Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

