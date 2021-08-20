Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Gap Down to $56.48

Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.48, but opened at $54.57. Galapagos shares last traded at $55.05, with a volume of 1,649 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GLPG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on shares of Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.76.

Get Galapagos alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,264,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Galapagos by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,060,000 after acquiring an additional 246,678 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 128.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 21,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in Galapagos by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 27,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.56% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.