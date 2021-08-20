Galilel Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.00 (GALI)

Galilel (CURRENCY:GALI) traded 55.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Galilel has a market cap of $14,296.64 and approximately $5.00 worth of Galilel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Galilel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Galilel has traded up 54.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000059 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.47 or 0.00188510 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

About Galilel

Galilel (GALI) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Galilel’s total supply is 19,802,513 coins and its circulating supply is 19,428,483 coins. The Reddit community for Galilel is https://reddit.com/r/Galilel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Galilel’s official website is galilel.cloud. Galilel’s official Twitter account is @GalilelEN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Galilel Coin (GALI and zGALI) is an open-source public and private Proof-of-Stake digital cryptocurrency for fast (using SwiftX), private (Zerocoin protocol) and secure microtransactions. Its main goal is to create a decentralized fully secure and anonymous network to run applications, which do not rely on any central body control. By having a distributed system, thousands of users will be responsible for maintaining the application and data so that there is no single point of failure. “

Buying and Selling Galilel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galilel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Galilel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Galilel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

