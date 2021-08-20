Galliford Try (LON:GFRD) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Galliford Try Holdings PLC (LON:GFRD) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 162.80 ($2.13). Galliford Try shares last traded at GBX 160.80 ($2.10), with a volume of 233,664 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of £178.57 million and a P/E ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 149.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

About Galliford Try (LON:GFRD)

Galliford Try Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction business in the United Kingdom. The company's Building division works with private and public sector clients in health, education, and defense. Its Infrastructure division carries out civil engineering projects in the highways and environment sectors.

