GAMB Market Capitalization Achieves $18.13 Million (GMB)

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. GAMB has a market cap of $18.13 million and $199,834.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GAMB has traded 23% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00057711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003103 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $407.19 or 0.00828051 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.22 or 0.00049250 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002068 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

GAMB Coin Trading



