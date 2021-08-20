GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the investment management company on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

NYSEAMERICAN:GGN traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $3.72. The stock had a trading volume of 626,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,894. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.23 and a 1 year high of $4.32.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

