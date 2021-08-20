Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $291.55 Million

Analysts expect Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) to report $291.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $280.73 million and the highest estimate coming in at $301.16 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties posted sales of $307.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Gaming and Leisure Properties.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 45.79%.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $49.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02.

In related news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,502 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,426.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 645,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,663 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 256.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,852,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

