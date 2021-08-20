Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) have been given a consensus rating of “Sell” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.80.

GOTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nomura upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $29.50 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $2.60 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of GOTU stock opened at $2.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14. Gaotu Techedu has a 1-year low of $2.37 and a 1-year high of $149.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of -1.26.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 96.40% and a negative net margin of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $296.15 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Gaotu Techedu will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

