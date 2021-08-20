Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.15 Billion

Brokerages expect Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) to announce sales of $1.15 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Garmin’s earnings. Garmin reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Garmin.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $166.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.38. Garmin has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $169.12. The company has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.14%.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Burrell sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.06, for a total value of $21,309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,975 shares of company stock worth $33,769,718. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,222 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 34.4% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 4.0% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

