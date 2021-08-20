Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IT. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 47.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 163.5% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Gartner by 35.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IT opened at $302.66 on Friday. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.86 and a twelve month high of $312.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.41. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on IT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.28, for a total transaction of $848,044.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total transaction of $261,674.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,658 shares of company stock valued at $1,922,057. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

