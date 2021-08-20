GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.99.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GATX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $89.97 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Cowen raised shares of GATX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NYSE:GATX opened at $85.80 on Friday. GATX has a one year low of $61.37 and a one year high of $106.31. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $317.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.17 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that GATX will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. GATX’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

In other news, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $185,114.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,207,658.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GATX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of GATX in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

