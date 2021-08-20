GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GCM Grosvenor’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GCM Grosvenor will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GCM Grosvenor.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.96. 243,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,849. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33. GCM Grosvenor has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $15.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 20.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,060,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,225,000 after purchasing an additional 869,286 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 10.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,213,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,483,000 after purchasing an additional 292,021 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 973.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,104,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 238.0% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,889,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,857 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 796.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.37% of the company’s stock.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

