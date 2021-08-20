GCN Coin (GCN) Price Reaches $0.0000

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. GCN Coin has a total market cap of $92,658.88 and $5.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000660 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $182.50 or 0.00371662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005990 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

