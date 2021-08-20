GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for GDS in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.42). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GDS’s FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Get GDS alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GDS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.33. GDS has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.30 and a beta of 1.01.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.05% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.