Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GBERY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Geberit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of GBERY stock opened at $81.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.89. Geberit has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $84.35.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

