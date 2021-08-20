Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Hold Rating at Societe Generale

Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of GBERY traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677. Geberit has a one year low of $55.45 and a one year high of $84.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.89.

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry worldwide. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology, and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

