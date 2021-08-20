GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the July 15th total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raffles Associates LP bought a new position in shares of GEE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GEE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GEE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GEE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 708.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47,647 shares during the last quarter. 3.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GEE Group stock opened at $0.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $52.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.05. GEE Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.00.

GEE Group (NYSEAMERICAN:JOB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.72 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.54%.

About GEE Group

GEE Group, Inc provides permanent and temporary professional, industrial, and physician assistant staffing and placement services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. The company offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, and medical professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services; and temporary staffing services for light industrial clients.

