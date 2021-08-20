Geeq Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week (GEEQ)

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 20th. Geeq has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $740,367.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001516 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Geeq has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,247,222 coins. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

Geeq Coin Trading

